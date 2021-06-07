Here's Every Oklahoma Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'
By Anna Gallegos
June 7, 2021
For the past 13 years, Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives has been highlighting some of the most beloved restaurants in America, including 13 in Oklahoma. The restaurants chosen run the culinary gamut, showing the rest of the U.S. that Oklahoma isn't only about chicken fried steak.
Here's every place Fieri has stopped at on his way to Flavor Town, listed in order of their appearance on the show:
- Leo's BBQ: Season 1, Episode 6 (June 2007)
- Rock Cafe: Season 2, Episode 2 (October 2007)
- Clanton's Café: Season 2, Episode 4 (October 2007)
- Mama E's: Season 6, Episode 13 (July 2009)
- Nic's Grill: Season 7, Episode 3 (August 2009)
- Eischen's Bar: Season 7, Episode 6 (September 2009)
- Cattlemen's Steakhouse: Season 7, Episode 9 (October 2009)
- The Diner: Season 7, Episode 12 (November 2009)
- Ingrid's: Season 8, Episode 5 (February 2010)
- Florence's Restaurant: Season 31, Episode 9 (March 2020)
- The Saucee Sicilian: Season 31, Episode 12 (June 2020)
- Travel By Taste Deli & Market: Season 31, Episode 13 (July 2020)
- Stone Sisters Pizza Bar: Season 32, Episode 10 (September 2020)
Photos: Getty Images