Feedback

Here's Every Oklahoma Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'

By Anna Gallegos

June 7, 2021

For the past 13 years, Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives has been highlighting some of the most beloved restaurants in America, including 13 in Oklahoma. The restaurants chosen run the culinary gamut, showing the rest of the U.S. that Oklahoma isn't only about chicken fried steak.

Here's every place Fieri has stopped at on his way to Flavor Town, listed in order of their appearance on the show:

Photos: Getty Images

Chat About Here's Every Oklahoma Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.