Here's Every Oklahoma Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'

For the past 13 years, Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives has been highlighting some of the most beloved restaurants in America, including 13 in Oklahoma. The restaurants chosen run the culinary gamut, showing the rest of the U.S. that Oklahoma isn't only about chicken fried steak.

Here's every place Fieri has stopped at on his way to Flavor Town, listed in order of their appearance on the show: