Here's Why The Patriots Didn't Land Julio Jones

The Tennessee Titans won the Julio Jones trade sweepstakes on Sunday (June 7), acquiring the seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver in exchange for a 2022 second-round pick and 2023 fourth-round pick in the NFL Draft, while also receiving the Falcons' 2023 sixth-round pick as part of the deal.

The New England Patriots, however, missed out on the star receiver, despite a need at the position and being reported as the favorites to land Jones prior to the deal's announcement.

The Athletic's Jeff Howe reports the Patriots are believed to have shown initial interest in acquiring Jones after reports of the Falcons' willingness to trade the receiver, but ultimately, needed the price point to change in order to make a deal.

"I believe the Patriots had some initial interest in Julio Jones very early in the process, but the price point was going to have to change, either with trade compensation or the Falcons eating money. It didn’t, and they moved on," Howe tweeted on Sunday.