Mass. Comedian Could Face Prison Time For Hitting Golf Balls At Yellowstone
By Jason Hall
June 7, 2021
A Massachusetts comedian faces possible prison time in connection to a nationwide bit involving an incident at a national park.
CBS Boston reports Jake Adams, of Cape Cod, is under federal investigation and is accused of violating regulations designed to preserve Yellowstone National Park after hitting biodegradable golf balls at the Wyoming park.
Adams shared videos of his month-long trip on his social media accounts where he attempted to hit a golf ball in every U.S. state.
“It was not my intent to litter at all,” Adams said via CBS Boston. “These balls biodegrade in a matter of days. So I thought I was taking all the right precautions. But I didn’t research the magnitude of any foreign substance in our national parks. The fact that it biodegrades doesn’t matter because it’s different from their natural ecosystem.”
Adams could face up to six months in prison and a $5,000 fine if convicted of the charges, according to CBS Boston.
“I want to do everything I can to use my platform to enforce the message to do things the right way in our national parks and really respect that land, and don’t ever hit a golf ball there,” Adams said.
Adams said he is still planning another trip in which he would hit a golf ball in every European country during a 30-day span, despite facing serious charges.
