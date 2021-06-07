Feedback

Mom Of Teen Murder Suspect Tried Washing Evidence From Son's Pants: Sheriff

By Zuri Anderson

June 7, 2021

The mother of a teenage boy facing charges in a 13-year-old Florida girl's death was arrested Saturday morning (June 5), according to NBC Miami.

Authorities said 35-year-old Crystal Lane Smith was charged with evidence tampering, a third-degree felony in Florida, almost a month after her son, Aiden Fucci, was arrested for allegedly killing Tristyn Bailey. An arrest warrant claims Smith was scrubbing a pair of Fucci's jeans, which later tested positive for blood. Surveillance video inside the home caught the mother washing her son's jeans, as well, the warrant added.

Smith was released on $25,000 bail.

Bailey was last seen near a community center before her body was found on May 9 in a wooded area. She was stabbed 114 times, officials said. Fucci, 14, was arrested soon after and is now being charged as an adult for first-degree murder. He pleaded not guilty and is being held without bond at a juvenile detention center.

STATEMENT ON THE ARREST OF CRYSTAL SMITH (AIDEN FUCCI’S MOTHER):

Posted by St. Johns County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, June 5, 2021

“Tampering with evidence is tampering with justice and cannot be excused or tolerated,” State Attorney R.J. Larizza said.

Reporters said Bailey and Fucci attended the same school, Patriot Oaks Academy, and even grew up in the same neighborhood.

The investigation is ongoing. Investigators haven't revealed other details, including the motive of the murder and Bailey's cause of death.

Photo: St. Johns County Sheriff's Office

