Muse Reveal Track 'That Changed The Most' From 20th Anniversary Remix Album
By Kelly Fisher
June 7, 2021
Marking the two-decade anniversary of its breakout LP, Muse announced an upcoming remix album and unveiled the latest version of “Megalomania.”
It's track that's "changed the most."
“Megalomania” initially released in 2001, as part of the Origin of Symmetry album. Muse announced last month that the anniversary remix special edition would release on digital platforms on June 18, and on vinyl on July 9. The edition “features renewed clarity with a more open, dynamic and less crushed sound. This highlights parts and ideas previously buried or muted on the original mixes, like a harpsichord on ‘Micro Cuts’ and Abbey Road recorded strings on ‘Citizen Erased’, ‘Megalomania’, and ’Space Dementia,’” the band announced.
Over the weekend, fans got to hear the latest remix.
“We took a slightly different approach with this mix, it's very phonic and raw,” Muse shared on social media on Saturday (June 5). “This is definitely one of the tracks that changed the most.”
Matt Bellamy and Dominic Howard delved into the latest version of the 2001 song in a video shared Friday (June 4).
Speaking about “Megalomania,” Howard explained:
“[With] the original, we had the tendency back in those days to make it sound like some old vintage record or something, like a record from the 20s. We’ve just taken a slightly different approach with the new one.”
Bellamy dubbed it the track that's "changed the most."
Listen to the remix here:
Photo: Getty Images