Muse Reveal Track 'That Changed The Most' From 20th Anniversary Remix Album

Marking the two-decade anniversary of its breakout LP, Muse announced an upcoming remix album and unveiled the latest version of “Megalomania.”

It's track that's "changed the most."

“Megalomania” initially released in 2001, as part of the Origin of Symmetry album. Muse announced last month that the anniversary remix special edition would release on digital platforms on June 18, and on vinyl on July 9. The edition “features renewed clarity with a more open, dynamic and less crushed sound. This highlights parts and ideas previously buried or muted on the original mixes, like a harpsichord on ‘Micro Cuts’ and Abbey Road recorded strings on ‘Citizen Erased’, ‘Megalomania’, and ’Space Dementia,’” the band announced.

Over the weekend, fans got to hear the latest remix.