Police Called To Remove 'Disruptive Passenger' From Plane In Chicago

By Kelly Fisher

June 7, 2021

Airline officials requested police at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago because of a man who caused a “disturbance” on the plane.

American Airlines Flight 3297 took off from Portland, Maine, on Sunday (June 6). The unruly passenger, 26, was detained on the plane until it landed in the Windy City. Police arrived to confront the “disruptive passenger,” though he was released without citations, a Chicago Police Department spokesperson and American Airlines spokesperson confirmed to Fox News.

Pilots landed safely in Chicago, with all 75 passengers and four crew members uninjured, Fox News reports.

Officials also disputed a previous claim that the “disturbance” referred to a man who allegedly tried to force his way into the cockpit by banging on the door. That was “untrue,” according to American Airlines.

It was not immediately clear what the “disruptive passenger” did to cause a “disturbance” on the plane that landed in Chicago.

A passenger on another flight, however, tried to breach the cockpit on Friday (June 4), forcing an emergency landing.

The Nashville-bound Delta Airlines flight took off rom Los Angeles that afternoon, and diverted to Albuquerque to remove the man from the plane, according to reports. Authorities took him into federal custody.

Photo: Getty Images

