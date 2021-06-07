Show Goats On Their Way To California Stolen In Portland

The search is on for two show goats that were reportedly stolen in the Portland area, according to KATU.

The goats' previous owner told reporters that they were en route from Spokane, Washington to their new home in California. Then, they were gone from their livestock carrier in the Southeast area of Portland. The theft reportedly happened between last Tuesday night (June 1) and last Wednesday morning (June 3).

Reporters learned that a student in California bought the goats for his school project.

What's more distressing is that one of them reportedly needs special care to survive.

"They're show goats, the ones she took is a reserve champion--that one I sold for $500 The other is only nine weeks old and she needs a bottle or she will die. She needs to be on goat milk," Serena Sorensen told KATU. "So, that one I sold for $400."

Portland Police are looking for the missing animals.

Photo: Getty Images