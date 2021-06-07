Tenacious D's Kyle Gass Debuts Timely Parody With Star-Studded Video
By Kelly Fisher
June 7, 2021
Tenacious D is at it again with a star-studded anthem to celebrate getting COVID-19 vaccination shots.
The comedic rock duo, founded by Kyle Gass and Jack Black, started in 1994.
Still churning out music, Gass premiered the latest video on Friday (June 4), a nod to “I Wanna Be Sedated” by the Ramones.
Gass said he wrote the parody to help encourage others to get vaccinated:
“Getting the world vaccinated is the difficult but necessary challenge of our times,” he wrote, sharing the video to Tenacious D’s Instagram account. “That is why I wrote this important anthem for all of humankind. Please enjoy getting Vaccinated. You’re welcome. Thanks to all the friends that joined in on the video!”
Of course, Black is also part of the latest video. It also includes actor John C. Riley, Amy Lee of Evanescence (with son Jack), comedian and TV host Samantha Bee, and plenty others.
Here’s the full list:
- John C. Riley
- Kyle Gass
- The Protomen
- Steve Lukather
- Danko Jones
- Ben Wells
- Kevin and Eli Weisman
- Dan Finnerty
- Kirk Ward
- J.R. Reed
- Cynthia Ettinger
- Amy Lee and son Jack
- Kathy Najimy
- Kelly Loomis
- Jack Black
- Samantha Bee
- Wanni Yu and family
Watch the video here:
Photo: Getty Images