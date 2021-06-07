Tenacious D's Kyle Gass Debuts Timely Parody With Star-Studded Video

Tenacious D is at it again with a star-studded anthem to celebrate getting COVID-19 vaccination shots.

The comedic rock duo, founded by Kyle Gass and Jack Black, started in 1994.

Still churning out music, Gass premiered the latest video on Friday (June 4), a nod to “I Wanna Be Sedated” by the Ramones.

Gass said he wrote the parody to help encourage others to get vaccinated:

“Getting the world vaccinated is the difficult but necessary challenge of our times,” he wrote, sharing the video to Tenacious D’s Instagram account. “That is why I wrote this important anthem for all of humankind. Please enjoy getting Vaccinated. You’re welcome. Thanks to all the friends that joined in on the video!”

Of course, Black is also part of the latest video. It also includes actor John C. Riley, Amy Lee of Evanescence (with son Jack), comedian and TV host Samantha Bee, and plenty others.

Here’s the full list:

John C. Riley

Kyle Gass

The Protomen

Steve Lukather

Danko Jones

Ben Wells

Kevin and Eli Weisman

and Dan Finnerty

Kirk Ward

J.R. Reed

Cynthia Ettinger

Amy Lee and son Jack

and son Kathy Najimy

Kelly Loomis

Jack Black

Samantha Bee

Wanni Yu and family

Watch the video here: