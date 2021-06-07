VIDEO: Detroit Police Assaulted, Multiple People Arrested After Huge Brawl

Detroit officers were assaulted after they tried to break up a fight outside of a casino in Greektown.

A video posted on social media began to go viral after it showed the fight and officers trying to gain control of the situation.

According to FOX 2, the fight happened around midnight on Saturday (June 5). Detroit police were outnumbered by the number of people involved in the fight.

In the video, you can see the police wrestling people to the ground and some officers trying to put individuals in handcuffs while being swarmed by those still fighting.

Detroit police released the details of the investigation. In the release, they wrote, "At this time, the DPD can only confirm that individuals from that group were taken into custody and that members of the DPD were injured during the altercation."