WATCH: Video Shows Crowd Dancing On Top Of A Police Car In St. Louis
By Hannah DeRuyter
May 24, 2021
Videos on social media have gone viral after a crowd of people were caught on camera jumping on a St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department vehicle early Sunday (May 23) morning.
According to KMOV 4, 911 logs report calls for shots fired, officers in need of aid, and disturbances on Washington Avenue. The videos circulating online show several police cars responding to the scene, people dancing in the street, and multiple people jumping on top of a patrol vehicle.
The St. Louis Police Department released a video of the party-goers jumping on top of the car on their Facebook page.
Around 2:30 a.m. on 5/23/21, officers received a total of 13 calls to the 1500 block of Washington for a large party on the top floor of an apartment building. As the responding officers attempted to disband the crowd of over 100 individuals, they began to congregate outside of the building on Washington Ave. As additional cars were sent to the area to assist with crowd dispersal, a mob jumped onto the police car. The officer was inside the vehicle at the time, and as you can see in the video, there are multiple individuals kicking and stomping on the police car. At one point, an individual was able to open the passenger-side door of the police vehicle. A City-wide "Officer in Need of Aid" call was initiated and numerous vehicles converged on the area. The crowd/mob fled from the scene in multiple directions, and shots were fired in the area shortly after. Thankfully, the officer was not injured, but the damage to the car was substantial. We now need the public’s assistance in identifying anyone in this video and/or any others seen on social media. Anyone with information can call a 4th District Detective directly at 314-444-2500, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).Posted by St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (OFFICIAL) on Monday, May 24, 2021
The police were responding to a call about a large rooftop party at an apartment building.
As attendees of the party headed onto the street, some began dancing while others started jumping on the police car.
In the video, you can see people stomping, dancing on, jumping on, and hitting the vehicle.
One individual was able to open the passenger side door of the car while an officer was inside. A 'city-wide officer in need of aid' call was then issued.
The Facebook post said the officer was not injured, but substantial damage was done to the vehicle.
St. Louis police also released a clip from the officer's body camera inside the vehicle during the incident.
Here is a clip from the body worn camera of the officer who was inside the vehicle. Again, anyone w/info can call a 4th Dist. Detective at 314-444-2500 or amy one w/a tip who wants to remain anonymous & is interested in a reward can call St. Louis Regional CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS(8477).Posted by St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (OFFICIAL) on Monday, May 24, 2021
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones tweeted on Monday (May 24), "Our office has reviewed the video of people jumping on our patrol cars this weekend. While I'm thankful @SLMPD responded quickly and dispersed the crowd without conflict or injury, I'm disappointed in those people who will now have to face consequences for their behavior."
The police have asked the public to help identify the individuals seen in the video.
Photo: St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department