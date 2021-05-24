WATCH: Video Shows Crowd Dancing On Top Of A Police Car In St. Louis

Around 2:30 a.m. on 5/23/21, officers received a total of 13 calls to the 1500 block of Washington for a large party on the top floor of an apartment building. As the responding officers attempted to disband the crowd of over 100 individuals, they began to congregate outside of the building on Washington Ave. As additional cars were sent to the area to assist with crowd dispersal, a mob jumped onto the police car. The officer was inside the vehicle at the time, and as you can see in the video, there are multiple individuals kicking and stomping on the police car. At one point, an individual was able to open the passenger-side door of the police vehicle. A City-wide "Officer in Need of Aid" call was initiated and numerous vehicles converged on the area. The crowd/mob fled from the scene in multiple directions, and shots were fired in the area shortly after. Thankfully, the officer was not injured, but the damage to the car was substantial. We now need the public’s assistance in identifying anyone in this video and/or any others seen on social media. Anyone with information can call a 4th District Detective directly at 314-444-2500, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).