2,200 Square-Foot Mural To Honor Late Cleveland Rock Icon Michael Stanley

Clevelanders will soon get to remember local rock icon Michael Stanley with a 2,200 square-foot mural in his honor in Midtown.

Stanley died of cancer in March, only a few weeks away from his 73rd birthday.

The nonprofit organization Graffiti HeArt announced the “How Do I Love Thee” tour project with Cleveland-born and Los Angeles-based artist WRDSMTH. The project includes 15 murals in Cleveland, Lakewood and Cleveland Heights, including the mural dedicated to Stanley, according to cleveland.com.

The local rocker is known for “his immense accomplishments” across Northeast Ohio, Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson previously said in a statement, recognizing Michael Stanley Day on March 25. On that day, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame paid tribute to Stanley, including by playing his music throughout the day.

One of Stanley’s accomplishments includes holding a record at Blossom Music Center:

“The venue has also had the Michael Stanley Band perform here who set a record with over 74,000 people attending his concerts here in just a few days! You’ll probably only know this band if you’re from Ohio and were around in the 80’s!”

“Being born and raised in Cleveland, it was impossible to not know who Michael Stanley was — he is a legend. While still in school, I had a summer Internship at TV8 and assisted the creative team on the show PM Magazine,” WRDSMTH said in a press release. “There, I had the opportunity to meet and work with Michael. He was a producer and on-air talent on the show, and it turned out the legend was also a kind, affable, and likeable guy. Kind of cool I got to call a legend my friend.”