Adults In Kentucky Have A Chance At A Free College Education

A Louisville community college is giving Kentuckians a chance to complete their dreams of getting a higher education.

Jefferson Community and Technical College announced on Tuesday a new program to give free tuition to adults 25 years and older.

JCTC said in a release that there has been a drop in older adults and nontraditional students enrolling. The Jefferson Jump Start Grant program is meant to encourage those without degrees to head back to the classroom.

"We know that in the Louisville market, there are many unfilled jobs that require some level of college education; and yet financially, so many Louisvillians aren't able to get their education started to work toward these jobs," JCTC President Dr. Ty Handy said. "The Jefferson Jump-Start grant is a way to break down that financial barrier for prospective students."

The criteria for the grant includes:

First time at Jefferson, freshman or transfer

Are at least 25 years of age by September 1, 2021

Federal Financial Aid eligible

Degree-Seeking Admission Status in a federal financial aid eligible program including Associate of Arts, Associate of Science, Associate of Applied Science, Diploma, and Certificates with minimum 16 credit hours

Have not previously earned a Bachelor's degree - students who have earned a bachelor's degree or higher are ineligible

Kentucky resident of Bullitt, Carroll, Gallatin, Henry, Jefferson, Oldham, Owen, Shelby, Spencer or Trimble counties



More information can be found here.

Photo: Getty Images