'America's Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE' Making Its Debut, Tickets Available

By Ginny Reese

June 8, 2021

America's Got Talent - Season: 16

Tickets are now available for America's Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE.

The show will make its debut on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, November 4th at Luxor Hotel and Casino, reported 8 News Now.

The show will feature acts from the hit TV show, America's Got Talent. All kinds of acts will be featured, including magicians, singers, and acrobats.

There will be two performances each night for five nights a week, and each production is 75 minutes long.

There will be new acts regularly introduced along with limited-engagement special guests. Each show's cast will be announced in the coming weeks.

Simon Cowell, executive producer and creator of AGT, said:

"Ever since we launched America’s Got Talent, it’s always been my dream to have America’s Got Talent LIVE in Las Vegas. I am beyond thrilled that this is now going to happen. And extremely proud to be working with MGM and to have the Luxor Hotel as our home. I am now so excited for our launch."

Performances will be Wednesdays through Sundays at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $49, plus taxes and fees. Special VIP packages for backstage tours and meet & greets are available, starting at $159.

Tickets can be purchased at mgmresorts.com, luxor.com, and AGTVegasLive.com.

