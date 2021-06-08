'America's Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE' Making Its Debut, Tickets Available

Tickets are now available for America's Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE.

The show will make its debut on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, November 4th at Luxor Hotel and Casino, reported 8 News Now.

The show will feature acts from the hit TV show, America's Got Talent. All kinds of acts will be featured, including magicians, singers, and acrobats.

There will be two performances each night for five nights a week, and each production is 75 minutes long.

There will be new acts regularly introduced along with limited-engagement special guests. Each show's cast will be announced in the coming weeks.