Las Vegas Woman Sets World Record For Crushing Watermelons Between Her Legs

A local Las Vegas woman has "crushed" a world record.

Fox 5 Las Vegas reported that the woman set a new world record for crushing watermelons between her legs.

Kortney Olson, the founder of the local clothing brand GRRRL, broke the world record for crushing three watermelons between her thighs.

So how fast did she do it?

Olson set the record and crushed all three watermelons between her legs in just seven seconds! According to Olson, the previous world record for crushing that many of the fruit was set at 14 seconds.

You won't want to skip leg day at the gym if you want to achieve this feat. Olson explained that in order to successfully smash a watermelon between your legs, it takes over 364 pounds of force.

Olson is a bodybuilder and a personal trainer.

According to Olson, her ultimate mission is to inspire young girls and other women just like her to be stronger.

Olson said:

"We're told as a society that women are the weaker sex and we want women to know that we are equal. We all have varying degrees of differences but women are super powerful."

