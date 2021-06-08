Badly Burned Body Found While Firefighters Battled Blaze In Washington

Firefighters made a disturbing discovery while they were battling a blaze near Naches, Washington, according to KATU.

Crews responded to a fire off U.S. Highway 12 west of the town Monday evening (June 7). As firefighters fought the flames, they reportedly found a man's body within a burned area of bruh. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office was notified and is now investigating the incident.

Authorities said the body was severely burned from the fire, making it hard to identify the victim. The man appears to weigh about 170 pounds and be around 5-feet-5-inches. Investigators said a cause of death couldn't be determined. They don't know if the man died before the fire or because of the fire, they added.

The cause of the fire, which consumed less than an acre, couldn't be "firmly determined," as well. Witnesses told deputies nothing happened before the fire broke out that would suggest foul play or violence.

Unfortunately, gruesome discoveries similar to this have happened throughout the world. The body of a missing person was found in a dinosaur statue last month. A mother is facing murder charges after her young son was found dead in the trunk of her car.

