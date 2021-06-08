Buc-ee's To Break Ground On First Location In Tennessee

A fan-favorite pit stop on many people's road trips, Buc-ee's will soon open its first location in Tennessee.

Officials in Cumberland County announced that the convenience store and travel center will break ground in Crossville on June 15, WKRN reports. According to a spokesperson with the chain, the Crossville location was chosen for its proximity between major travel destinations within the state.

"Crossville is centrally located between Nashville and Knoxville — an ideal stop for folks headed west to Music City or east to the Great Smoky Mountains," said Stan Beard, Buc-ee's. "Crossville is also the Golf Capital of Tennessee, and a gorgeous destination in and of itself. We can't wait for Buc-ee's to provide another great reason for folks to make their way through Crossville."

The new location will be over 53,000 square feet and have 120 fueling stations for travelers to fill up on their journeys. The chain is well-known as a great spot to shop while traveling, where you can pick up some items you may have left at home. According to WKRN, it is also known for its Texas barbecue as well as homemade fudge, jerky, pastries, and Beaver nuggets.

Buc-ee's first opened in Texas in 1982 but has since expanded its reach across the south in Kentucky, Florida, Georgia and Alabama as well as a location in South Carolina expected to open next year.

Photo: Getty Images