Get Ready For Cleveland Taco Fest This Summer

Attention, Northeast Ohio foodies: there’s an event coming up that you won’t want to miss.

Cleveland Taco Fest is happening from August 27 through August 29 at the Agora Theatre Festival Grounds, at 5000 Euclid Avenue.

Dig into some food from locally-owned food trucks and wash it down with Mexican beer and more than 30 types of tequila among the drink specials. A press release announcing the event notes that vegetarian options will be available, plus burritos, nachos, taquitos and other options, according to cleveland.com. Tickets cost $5 for each day or $10 for a pass for the whole weekend.

Snag tickets to Cleveland Taco Fest online here.

Become a sponsor or vendor, or keep tabs on Cleveland Taco Fest announcements here.

The upcoming event isn’t the first time Clevelanders have had a chance to indulge in some of the best tacos in Northeast Ohio.

Last month, for example, Cleveland Taco Week included more than a dozen local restaurants offering $2 taco specials.

The first Cleveland Taco Week took off in September, "because Taco Tuesday isn't enough." Clevelanders also got to celebrate Cleveland Pizza Week, Cleveland Wing Week, Mac & Cheese Week and other themed food experiences.

