Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez recently rekindled their romance nearly two decades after calling off their engagement. Though their relationship didn't work out the first time around, the reunited couple is hopeful things will work out for the best now.

"J.Lo and Ben are very much a couple and have been telling friends that they're together," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "When they first reconnected, they had to see if the spark was still there because it had been a while. It was, so now they are both fully in it."

The source says Affleck and Lopez have "talked about the past and why things didn't work out" back in 2004. "They are both hopeful about their relationship this time around and putting the effort in," the insider continued. "They have both matured and are on the same page and it has been easy."

Lopez has been "elated" since getting back together with her former fiance. The Hustlers star "really trusts Ben," which was something she reportedly felt was missing in her previous relationship. Lopez split from Alex Rodriguez earlier this year after rumors of infidelity began swirling. Lopez "was always aware of the rumors of [Rodriguez] cheating or him messaging other girls," another source previously told Us Weekly. "You can say that for sure [that] played a part in why the engagement ended. She wants someone who’s fully invested in her and someone she can trust when her partner is not around.”

As for what draws Lopez to Affleck now? The ET source says the Good Will Hunting actor "is more traditional and low-key in his values and Jen is into that. She likes that they can go on dates and have fun. She also thinks that Ben is extremely smart and has a lot of great input."

While Lopez and Rodriguez also pursued multiple business ventures together, Lopez will not be doing that with Affleck. "J.Lo and A-Rod were always investing together and mixing business with their relationship and Ben is less into that," ET's source explained"They are just genuinely enjoying each other's company and having a great time. Jen is very supportive of Ben and his career, but she is also connected, successful and has her own life."

Photo: Getty