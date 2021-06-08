Jimmy Eat World's Jim Adkins Shares Exclusive Look At His Upcoming Novel
By Ginny Reese
June 8, 2021
Lead singer of Jimmy Eat World, Jim Adkins, shared an exclusive look at his upcoming graphic novel, called Jimmy Eat World: 555, with Rolling Stone.
The book's plot is based on the band's music video for "555," which was released back in October of 2019. It may seem strange at first, but there's actually a back-story to the video.
The video follows an alien, Klaarg, taking on a job as "overseer of a galactic factory for Kudj Kram, a form of cloned slave labor," reported Rolling Stone. When the factory is targeted, Klaarg realizes just how little significance he holds to not only the clones that he oversees, but to his superiors as well.
Click here to see the exclusive pages from the graphic novel.
Adkins said:
"There was a lot of backstory thought put into the characters in our video for ‘555.' It felt like in order to really pull off how bizarre of a video it was for us, it had to be totally serious. But the story had only the most basic relation to the song, which is about accepting your reality in order to actually do something about it. We felt it was a bummer if the story would just disappear with the video shoot. And the characters are practically cartoons anyway. They just screamed for a comic adaption so we went there."
Jimmy Eat World lead singer Jim Adkins has shared several exclusive pages from his upcoming graphic novel, 'Jimmy Eat World: 555.' https://t.co/6vth97vkbh— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) June 8, 2021
The book is available for pre-order right now, and is set to be released on June 15th.
Photo: Getty Images