Jimmy Eat World's Jim Adkins Shares Exclusive Look At His Upcoming Novel

Lead singer of Jimmy Eat World, Jim Adkins, shared an exclusive look at his upcoming graphic novel, called Jimmy Eat World: 555, with Rolling Stone.

The book's plot is based on the band's music video for "555," which was released back in October of 2019. It may seem strange at first, but there's actually a back-story to the video.

The video follows an alien, Klaarg, taking on a job as "overseer of a galactic factory for Kudj Kram, a form of cloned slave labor," reported Rolling Stone. When the factory is targeted, Klaarg realizes just how little significance he holds to not only the clones that he oversees, but to his superiors as well.

Click here to see the exclusive pages from the graphic novel.