Lexington Chef Puts Cooking Skills To The Test On 'Hell's Kitchen'

A Lexington chef is really putting his culinary skills to the test in the high pressure competition "Hell's Kitchen."

Payton Cooper is part of this Season 20's Young Guns competition, which pits chefs younger than 23 against each other. Cooper was 21 when the season first started shooting in 2019.

Cooper is originally from Florence and is embracing his Kentucky roots on the reality TV show. He describe his cooking style as "rustic" and is keen on using bourbon in his meals.

“I think you could see Kentucky in me from a mile away,” Cooper told the Lexington Herald Leader.

He grew up in the food industry since his mom was a bartender, waitress, and a manager at one time. Even though the dynamics on "Hell's Kitchen" are different than a professional restaurant, Cooper was ready to deal with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

“I love the criticism. That fact that I had Gordon Ramsay tell me whatever I did was the wrong way. I’ll never do it again. I’ll always do it his way, 100 percent," he told FOX 59.

Cooper already know who won since his season was filmed two years ago. He's not letting any spoilers slip since episodes are currently airing on Mondays on FOX.

“It’s going to get rough as far as drama and everything. It’s gonna be intense, that’s for sure," he said.

Fans of the show can follow Cooper on Instagram, where he shares show clips and his culinary creations.