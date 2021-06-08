Lorde Announces New 'Solar Power' Music Era With Racy Artwork

Lorde is (finally) coming!

On Monday (June 7), Lorde officially announced her next music era by teasing what appears to be the name of her new single or her third studio album — or both! — on her website.

In addition to the racy cover artwork, which captures her barely naked bum from below, showing the pop star running on the beach in a yellow bathing suit, Lorde pairs the caption “Solar Power” with the following message: “Arriving in 2021 … Patience is a virtue.”

The announcement only confirmed earlier speculations from Lorde’s fans, who have been itching to hear new music from the “Royals” singer since 2017’s Melodrama.