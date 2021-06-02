Lorde Fans Convinced Rumored Song 'Solar Power' Is Coming Soon
By Eliot Hill
June 2, 2021
If you logged onto Twitter at any point during the day on Wednesday (June 2), you'd have seen that Lorde was trending with over 30,000 mentions.
With those kinds of numbers, you'd think the singer has come out of her hiatus but alas, she's still been pretty quiet.
Despite no official new era announcement, Lorde fans are all but convinced she's going to be dropping a single soon.
It all started when an update account for the "Green Light" singer which regularly tweets about the fact she did not release an album tweeted there's a rumor new material is coming.
“no but there’s a new rumor going on about lorde’s lead single, apparently it’s called solar power but i’m gonna need lorde to release the damn single for me to believe in that. please iM BEGGING. WHERE’S LORDE,” the update account tweeted.
This prompted thousands of fans to start speculating about the rumored single, "Solar Power," and a possible second song, “Mood Ring," would be released this month.
no but there’s a new rumor going on about lorde’s lead single, apparently it’s called solar power but i’m gonna need lorde to release the damn single for me to believe in that. please iM BEGGING. WHERE’S LORDE pic.twitter.com/QzZGXkLtIL— did lorde release a new album today (@DidLorde) June 2, 2021
It’s real!— Lorde News (@lordexnews) June 2, 2021
First single name is "Solar Power"
Promo single name is "Mood Ring"
•soon 👀 pic.twitter.com/utQsmrNJNY
“omg does lorde know about this??” one fan tweeted after seeing the rumors while another wrote, “this time lorde rumors better be true we need this summer’s soundtrack.”
The last time Lorde was trending on Twitter was when the New Zealand native was announced as a headliner for Barcelona's Primavera Sound Festival 2022 — which basically means she has to perform new music… right?!
In April, Lorde made her first appearance in years when she joined singer-songwriter Marlon Williams’ set at the Concert Chamber of Auckland Town Hall to cover the Bruce Springsteen hit, “Tougher Than the Rest.”
She also announced a photobook inspired by her Antarctica trip and said that the excursion inspired her upcoming album.
Photo: Getty Images