Lorde Fans Convinced Rumored Song 'Solar Power' Is Coming Soon

If you logged onto Twitter at any point during the day on Wednesday (June 2), you'd have seen that Lorde was trending with over 30,000 mentions.

With those kinds of numbers, you'd think the singer has come out of her hiatus but alas, she's still been pretty quiet.

Despite no official new era announcement, Lorde fans are all but convinced she's going to be dropping a single soon.

It all started when an update account for the "Green Light" singer which regularly tweets about the fact she did not release an album tweeted there's a rumor new material is coming.

“no but there’s a new rumor going on about lorde’s lead single, apparently it’s called solar power but i’m gonna need lorde to release the damn single for me to believe in that. please iM BEGGING. WHERE’S LORDE,” the update account tweeted.

This prompted thousands of fans to start speculating about the rumored single, "Solar Power," and a possible second song, “Mood Ring," would be released this month.