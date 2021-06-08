Feedback

Massachusetts Man Wins Second $1 Million Lottery Jackpot 21 Years Later

By Jason Hall

June 8, 2021

Instant lottery game players are lucky just to win a prize, let alone the jackpot itself, with difficult varying odds per game.

However, one player in Massachusetts managed to win a $1 million jackpot twice in 21 years playing two separate games.

MassLottery.com reports Michael Rocca, of Pittsfield, won the $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery's "$4,000,000 Instant Jackpot" instant ticket game last month.

Rocca had previously won the "$1,000,000 Draw" instant ticket game's $1 million prize in May 2000, according to MassLottery.com.

Rocca's second victory came one year after he received his final payments from his first jackpot win. Lottery officials said Rocca opted to take the full prize amount in annual installments, which concluded on May 2020.

This time, however, Rocca chose to accept the lump sum option which includes a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

The jackpot winner purchased his ticket at the Kirk's Variety and Hobby Store located on Tyler Street in Pittsfield, which will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the winning ticket.

Nationally, Mega Millions will offer a $56 million ($38.3 million cash option) jackpot on Tuesday (June 8) night and Powerball will offer a $20 million ($13.8 million) jackpot on Wednesday (June 9) night this week.

Photo: Getty Images

