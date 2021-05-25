Mass. Woman Gets Back $1 Million Winning Lottery Ticket She Threw Away

A Massachusetts woman who accidentally threw away a $1 million lottery ticket was able to claim her winnings thanks to the owners of the store where the ticket was purchased.

Lea Rose Fiega bought her winning $30 Diamond Millions scratch-off game at the Lucky Stop convenience store in Southwick, which is located near her job, and said she was rushing to get back from her lunch break at the time, the Associated Press reports.

“I was in a hurry, on lunch break, and just scratched it real quick, and looked at it, and it didn’t look like a winner, so I handed it over to them to throw away,” Fiega said on Monday (May 25).

Abhi Shah, the son of the store's owners, told WWLP-TV that Fiega's winning ticket was left on the counter and stayed there for 10 days.

“One evening, I was going through the tickets from the trash and found out that she didn’t scratch the number,” Shah said. “I scratched the number and it was $1 million underneath the ticket.”