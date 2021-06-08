Miranda Lambert Shares A Dance With Jon Pardi At Her Nashville Bar: Watch

A famous patron paid a visit to Miranda Lambert's bar in Nashville.

Over the weekend, Jon Pardi stopped in at Lambert’s Casa Rosa bar and restaurant, where the “Bluebird” singer just so happened to show up with her husband Brendan McLoughlin.

At one point during the evening, the country musicians, who are both good friends, ended up sharing a playful dance together to the sounds of George Strait’s timeless song “Check Yes or No.”

An audience of onlookers caught video of the two friends dancing on the balcony level of the bar as Pardi twirled Lambert about while fans cheered them on from below. The stars looked to be having a good time, and later on, McLoughlin took over to share a romantic dance with his wife as The Temptations’ “My Girl” played in the background.

This isn’t the first time Lambert has hosted famous guests at her bar, she also did so at the grand opening of Casa Rosa Nashville last month.

During the VIP event, Kid Rock, Ashley McBryde, and Darius Rucker were among the country stars in attendance during the May 25 event, where Lambert and McLoughlin also treated fans to a lovely karaoke rendition of the Grease classic “Summer Nights.”

Watch Miranda and Jon two-step below: