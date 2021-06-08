Officer Who Evacuated Second Avenue Before Bombing Honored At Air Show

A Nashville police officer credited for helping clear Second Avenue before the Christmas Day explosion was honored with a special ride with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds during the 50th anniversary of the Great Tennessee Air Show. The event also marked the Thunderbirds first appearance at the show in 10 years, according to News Channel 5.

Officer Brenna Hosey was chosen as the Hometown Hero during the 2021 Great Tennessee Air Show at the Smyrna Airport over the weekend. She flew for 45 minutes with Lt. Col. Kevin DiFalco in the No. 7 fighter jet of the Thunderbirds, a flight she's sure to always remember.

"This was once in a lifetime, and it was amazing," Officer Hosey told the crew after the special flight. "Even though this had to be pushed back a couple days, your willingness to still fly with me I appreciate."