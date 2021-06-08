Feedback

Officer Who Evacuated Second Avenue Before Bombing Honored At Air Show

By Sarah Tate

June 8, 2021

A Nashville police officer credited for helping clear Second Avenue before the Christmas Day explosion was honored with a special ride with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds during the 50th anniversary of the Great Tennessee Air Show. The event also marked the Thunderbirds first appearance at the show in 10 years, according to News Channel 5.

Officer Brenna Hosey was chosen as the Hometown Hero during the 2021 Great Tennessee Air Show at the Smyrna Airport over the weekend. She flew for 45 minutes with Lt. Col. Kevin DiFalco in the No. 7 fighter jet of the Thunderbirds, a flight she's sure to always remember.

"This was once in a lifetime, and it was amazing," Officer Hosey told the crew after the special flight. "Even though this had to be pushed back a couple days, your willingness to still fly with me I appreciate."

Hosey is one of the "Nashville Six" officers who helped evacuate the Second Avenue North area before a bomb shattered the quiet morning on Christmas Day. The other officers are Tyler Luellen, Michael Sipos, Amanda Topping, James Wells and Sgt. Timothy Miller. During the Air Show, the Thunderbirds were honored to recognize her and her fellow officers for their heroic actions.

"We wanted everybody to see you, and what you've done for the community, and highlight your achievements as an officer in the local community," said Lt. Col. DiFalco.

Photo: Getty Images



