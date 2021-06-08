Feedback

Oklahoma Headed To Women's College World Series Championship

By Anna Gallegos

June 8, 2021

The top-seeded Oklahoma Sooners are ready to face off against the No. 10-seeded Florida State Seminoles for the Women's College World Series championship.

The Sooners lost their opening WCWS game against James Madison but rallied for four straight wins to secure their spot in the championship series.

OU Head Coach Patty Gasso said its the team's "gladiator mentality" that helped pushed them to the top.

“They play hard. They don't quit. It was just really that attitude. ... So it's just one game at a time, one inning at a time, one pitch at a time. If any team can do this, it's our team, so let's make history. That was really kind of the attitude, and not being afraid. You can't be afraid to lose. You've got to play to win," she said after the Sooners eliminated James Madison on Monday.

Florida State finds themselves in the finals after knocking out Alabama.

The championship series is a best-of-three series with the opening pitch being thrown at 6:30 p.m. Central. Game two will be played Wednesday at 6 p.m., and game three will be scheduled for Thursday at 2 p.m. if necessary. All games will be broadcast on ESPN.

Photo: Getty Images

