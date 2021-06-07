Nick Saban, Alabama Make Decision On Coaching Future

Nick Saban's coaching tenure at the University of Alabama will continue through at least the 2028 season.

The university announced it has reached a new agreement that will extend Saban's current contract by three seasons, keeping the seven-time national champion coach in Tuscaloosa through at least February 28, 2029, according to a news release shared by RollTide.com on Monday (June 7).

Saban, 69, will receive a base salary and talent fee of $8.425 million for the current contract year, which will increase annually throughout the length of the contract. Additionally, a contract completion benefit of $800,000 payable will be included at the end of the 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 contract years.

"Terry and I are pleased and happy to sign another contract extension that will keep us in Tuscaloosa through the end of our career," Saban said in a statement released by the university on behalf of himself and his wife. "Our family calls Tuscaloosa and the state of Alabama home, it's a place where our roots now run deep. This agreement gives us the chance to continue to impact the lives of the young men and their families who choose to play football and get an education at Alabama. We want to thank the Board of Trustees, Chancellor [Finis] St. John, [IV] President [Dr. Stuart R.] Bell, Director of Athletics Greg Byrne, our athletics administration, the football staff and the whole University community for their support."

Saban enters the 2021 season coming off his sixth national championship since joining the Alabama football program in 2007, which has also included seven Southeastern Conference championships and a 170-23 (.881%) overall record.

The Tide holds a 21-2 record against top-10 opponents during its six national title seasons under Saban and has been ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Poll for at least one week of the last 13 consecutive years, breaking a record of seven consecutive years previously established by the University of Miami from 1986-92.

Saban holds a 256-65-1 career record as a collegiate coach which also includes stints at Toledo (1990), Michigan State (1995-99) and LSU (2000-04), where he won his first national championship in 2003.

Photo: Getty Images