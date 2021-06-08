Feedback

PHOTOS: Big Wins Bring Celebrities Out To Support The Phoenix Suns

By Ginny Reese

June 8, 2021

Some big wins have brought celebrities out to support the Phoenix Suns.

The Suns took on the Denver Nuggets on Monday in the second round of the playoffs, winning 122-105. All five of the starters for the Suns scored double figures, reported CBS Sports.

Chris Paul finished with 21 points, 11 assists, and six rebounds. Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, and Deandre Ayton scored a combined 64 points with 19 rebounds and 13 assists.

So what celebrities came out to show their support?

The Mayor of Flavortown came to the Valley. Guy Fieri sat courtside and could be seen becoming "quite animated" during an Ayton dunk in the first quarter, reported AZ Central.

28-time Olympic medalist Michael Phelps showed his support for the team. He could even be seen hugging Chris Paul during the game.

Mesa's very own Jimmy Eat World performed during halftime. The performance was the band's first live show since December of 2019.

Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns - Game One

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was spotted at the game. He was photographed alongside the GOAT Diana Taurasi, who plays in the WNBA for the Phoenix Mercury.

