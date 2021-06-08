PHOTOS: Big Wins Bring Celebrities Out To Support The Phoenix Suns

Some big wins have brought celebrities out to support the Phoenix Suns.

The Suns took on the Denver Nuggets on Monday in the second round of the playoffs, winning 122-105. All five of the starters for the Suns scored double figures, reported CBS Sports.

Chris Paul finished with 21 points, 11 assists, and six rebounds. Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, and Deandre Ayton scored a combined 64 points with 19 rebounds and 13 assists.

So what celebrities came out to show their support?

The Mayor of Flavortown came to the Valley. Guy Fieri sat courtside and could be seen becoming "quite animated" during an Ayton dunk in the first quarter, reported AZ Central.