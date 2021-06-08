Tulsa Citizens, Police Work Together To Save Man From Jumping Off Bridge

A group of ordinary citizens in Tulsa worked together to do something incredibly on Saturday, June 5. They saved a man's life.

Tulsa authorities received a 9-1-1 call around 12:15 p.m. about a man threatening to take his life on the Yale Bridge over Interstate 244.

Authorities were able to stop traffic under the bridge, but citizens were the the first ones on the scene to help the man in crisis at the top of the bridge.

The group of strangers haven't been identified, but when the man climbed over the bridge's fence, they grabbed him.

“By a great job, they were able to reach out and grab him before he actually fell," Tulsa Police officer Andre Baul told News On 6.

The strangers held on to the man's shirt and pants until first responders could arrive.

At one point, an officer handcuffed the man's pants to the fence. After a few minutes, firefighters arrived and cut a hole through the fence to pull the man through. He was taken to a local mental health facility where he is being treated, according to Tulsa police.

If you or a loved one are going through a mental health crisis, you are not alone. Those who need help in Tulsa can call the COPES hotline at 918-744-4800 while the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is open 24/7 to anyone at 800-273-8255.

Photo: Tulsa Police Department

