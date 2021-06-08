VIDEO: Teen Goes Viral After Checking Pool Noodle On Flight To Tampa
By Zuri Anderson
June 8, 2021
A hilarious video is wracking up millions of views all thanks to a bet and a pool noodle.
FOX 13 said 19-year-old Sydney Fowls came up with an idea with her cousins while planning a trip to Tampa, Florida: Could they get away with checking a pool noodle on their Southwest Airlines flight?
"They were like, ‘That’d be so funny, do it!’ And I was like, ‘I’m not doing that," Fowls told reporters. "They said, ’We’ll give you $20 if you check your pool noodle' – and I was like, ‘OK cool, $20, I’m in college, I’m broke.’"
For those unaware, your first two bags fly free with Southwest, but a noodle isn't a bag. Fowls was certain they would tell her to carry the noodle instead of checking it. But when she started recording the check-in, no employee batted an eye at her weird choice of luggage.
Sydney's family bet her $20 that she wouldn't try to check in her pool noodle on her flight to Tampa. Not only did her pool noodle fly free, but she got an extra special celebration on her flight back. Full story here > https://t.co/ddUxy0jhCz pic.twitter.com/wXbW3I4q5B— WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) June 4, 2021
"When we boarded the plane, we just happened to look out the window and there were the ramp guys loading my pool noodle onto the plane," Fowls said.
She made a simple TikTok video out of the funny situation, which has over 11 million views. In a matter of days, Fowls said her TikTok went from five to 10 followers to a staggering skyrocketed to 20,000.
"Several times when we were on the beach people recognized me from my TikTok – they were like, ‘Oh are you the girl who made that TikTok about taking a pool noodle on a plane?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah I am,'" the college student said.
Reporters even noted that the Tampa International Airport gifted her with a "themed" pool noodle. Airport crews on the runway Columbus, Ohio welcomed the new social media star back home by waving pool noodles.
Oh, and don't worry -- she scored that $20, too.
Photo: Getty Images