VIDEO: Teen Goes Viral After Checking Pool Noodle On Flight To Tampa

A hilarious video is wracking up millions of views all thanks to a bet and a pool noodle.

FOX 13 said 19-year-old Sydney Fowls came up with an idea with her cousins while planning a trip to Tampa, Florida: Could they get away with checking a pool noodle on their Southwest Airlines flight?

"They were like, ‘That’d be so funny, do it!’ And I was like, ‘I’m not doing that," Fowls told reporters. "They said, ’We’ll give you $20 if you check your pool noodle' – and I was like, ‘OK cool, $20, I’m in college, I’m broke.’"

For those unaware, your first two bags fly free with Southwest, but a noodle isn't a bag. Fowls was certain they would tell her to carry the noodle instead of checking it. But when she started recording the check-in, no employee batted an eye at her weird choice of luggage.