WATCH: Robert Kraft Gets Bentley From Celebrity Friends For 80th Birthday

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft received an incredible gift from his famous friends for his 80th birthday.

Rapper Meek Mill shared a video on his Instagram account of Philadelphia 76ers co-owner and chairman of Fanatics Michael Rubin revealing a new Bentley to Kraft, which he said was purchased as a gift to the Pats owner by himself, Mill, Jay-Z and others.

Kraft worked alongside Mill, Jay-Z and Rubin -- who he's mentored in recent years -- in creating the Reform Alliance, which has aimed to transform probation and parole since its launch in 2019.

Kraft is shown putting his hands on his head when he first sees the car and said, "Oh my God!" in the video.