Woman Wins $1 Million Lottery Prize During Road Trip Through North Carolina

Road trips are a fun way to explore new destinations and have adventures that could turn into lifelong memories. One woman's recent road trip through North Carolina is just that, but with the added bonus of a huge lottery win.

Beverly Vercher, of Spartanburg, South Carolina, was about 40 miles from home when she decided to make a pit stop at the Esha Food Mart in Shelby, North Carolina, according to The State. While there, she purchased a $10 Power 10s lottery ticket, a move that earned her a prize of $1 million.

"When I scratched it, it was the very first number," she said. "First, I was kind of numb. I didn't realize it was still true. It still didn't set in until the next day."

When claiming her prize Tuesday (June 1) at lottery headquarters in Raleigh, Vercher had two choices. She could either accept the $1 million as an annuity of $50,000 over the course of 20 years or take a lump sum payment of $600,000. In the end, she chose the latter, bringing home a total of $424,503 after federal and state taxes.

So what does she plan to do with her newfound winnings? Well, she and her husband have a few ideas.

"We've been trying to buy a home for months," she said. "There were certain obstacles we were facing, but now we're able to buy it without any problems."

According to lottery officials, the odds of winning the $1 million prize in the Power 10s game is about 1 in 1,440,000.

Photo: Getty Images