Ariana Grande's Brother Gets Engaged, And Her Reaction Is The Cutest Thing

Looks like another Grande will be walking down the aisle!

This week, it was announced that Ariana Grande’s older brother Frankie Grande and his boyfriend of two years, Hale Leon, are engaged. To celebrate, the “7 Rings” singer took to her Instagram Stories to congratulate the happy couple. “I love you both so much. Congratulations to two of the most incredible men I know," she captioned a black-and-white pic of the couple's engagement cake.

According to PEOPLE, the Broadway star, 38, popped the question to his actor boyfriend, 28, Tuesday (June 8) at the VR adventure venue Dreamscape, where the lovebirds had their first dates. To make the moment one to remember, Frankie used a “Will you marry me?” message and virtual fireworks to ask for Leon’s hand in marriage.