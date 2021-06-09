Ariana Grande's Brother Gets Engaged, And Her Reaction Is The Cutest Thing
By Paris Close
June 9, 2021
Looks like another Grande will be walking down the aisle!
This week, it was announced that Ariana Grande’s older brother Frankie Grande and his boyfriend of two years, Hale Leon, are engaged. To celebrate, the “7 Rings” singer took to her Instagram Stories to congratulate the happy couple. “I love you both so much. Congratulations to two of the most incredible men I know," she captioned a black-and-white pic of the couple's engagement cake.
According to PEOPLE, the Broadway star, 38, popped the question to his actor boyfriend, 28, Tuesday (June 8) at the VR adventure venue Dreamscape, where the lovebirds had their first dates. To make the moment one to remember, Frankie used a “Will you marry me?” message and virtual fireworks to ask for Leon’s hand in marriage.
"It was such a perfect, beautiful moment," Frankie told PEOPLE. "Hale was completely surprised and we both started crying tears of joy. I have been working on proposing to him in virtual reality for over a year and it was ABSOLUTELY breathtaking for us both."
The stars, who met at the Los Angeles bar Oil Can Harry’s in 2019, endearingly described their romance as “love at first dance.”
"He was performing for everybody. He loves to go to Oil Can Harry's he knew all the dances, I was blown away,” Frankie fondly recalled.
The couple’s announcement comes less than a month after Ariana tied the knot with Dalton Gomez on May 15.
Ariana and Gomez, who announced their engagement in December 2020, wed in front of 20 of their closest friends and family members in an intimate wedding ceremony. Weeks later, the “NASA” musician released the stunning wedding photos from her lavish nuptials.
Photo: Getty Images