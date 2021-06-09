Blind Man Crashes Truck Into Washington Grocery Store, Police Say

Authorities in Washington state are scratching their heads over why a blind man got behind the wheel and ended up crashing a vehicle into a grocery store.

The incident unfolded Tuesday (June 8) around 8 a.m., at the Safeway in Kennewick, according to KOMO. Police officers said 62-year-old Christian Searcy drove a GMC Suburban into the front cart stall, hitting a support pillar and damaging plants in the process. The vehicle was also blocking the doors on the west side of the business, authorities added.

No one else was in the vehicle at the time, and nobody was hurt.

"Searcy who Identified himself as being blind... was not feeling comfortable at the location and decided to find a new location," officers wrote in a Facebook post. "As he tried to drive the vehicle, he crashed into the door due to him not being able to see where he was going." Police also provided photos of the crash's aftermath.