Boston Celtics, Star Player Want A Breakup: Report

Kemba Walker's tenure in Boston may soon be coming to an abrupt end.

Bleacher Report's Farbod Esnaashari reports both Walker and the Boston Celtics "are likely to move forward from their relationship this offseason in a mutual agreement between the parties," according to sources close to the situation.

Esnaashari reports the possible breakup stems from "a rift" between Walker and former team president Danny Ainge, who announced his retirement last week.

Ainge reportedly tried to trade Walker for now-Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday during the 2020 offseason.

Now, "the feeling is mutual between Walker and the organization" as both sides are reportedly looking to move on.

Walker is still owed $36 million from his contract for 2021-22 and a $37.7 million player option in 2022-23 that he's expected to take given injury concerns in 2020-21.

However, sources told Esnaashari that there are teams expected to monitor the Bronx native's situation, including the hometown New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks, both of whom have tradeable assets and cap space.

A source close to Walker's camp said the point guard wants to be in a winning situation, which would include both New York and Dallas as potential options.

Walker, a four-time NBA All-Star, averaged 19.3 points per age, 4.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 43 games for the Celtics during the 2020-21 season.

The former UConn standout was selected at No. 9 overall by the then-Charlotte Bobcats and spent eight seasons in the Queen City before signing with the Celtics in 2019.