Deshaun Watson May Have Trade Destination Preference: Report

A former teammate believes Deshaun Watson wants to join him on his current team.

Denver Broncos cornerback Kareem Jackson, who played with Watson during the quarterback's first two seasons with the Houston Texans, told former Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib on his Catchin' Fades podcast that Watson wants to be in Denver.

"I've got a great relationship with Deshaun," Jackson said. "I've been talking to him the last couple of weeks, man, and like, all he's been telling me is like, 'Jack, just tell 'em, like, that's where I want to be.' ... He's like, 'I want to be in Denver.'"

Watson has been absent from the Texans' voluntary organized team activities, while the team canceled its June 15-17 mandatory minicamp, which allows the quarterback to miss spring workouts without being fined.

Watson was scheduled to be subjected to a $95,877 had he missed the three-day minicamp as previously scheduled.