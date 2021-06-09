Deshaun Watson May Have Trade Destination Preference: Report
By Jason Hall
June 9, 2021
A former teammate believes Deshaun Watson wants to join him on his current team.
Denver Broncos cornerback Kareem Jackson, who played with Watson during the quarterback's first two seasons with the Houston Texans, told former Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib on his Catchin' Fades podcast that Watson wants to be in Denver.
"I've got a great relationship with Deshaun," Jackson said. "I've been talking to him the last couple of weeks, man, and like, all he's been telling me is like, 'Jack, just tell 'em, like, that's where I want to be.' ... He's like, 'I want to be in Denver.'"
Watson has been absent from the Texans' voluntary organized team activities, while the team canceled its June 15-17 mandatory minicamp, which allows the quarterback to miss spring workouts without being fined.
Watson was scheduled to be subjected to a $95,877 had he missed the three-day minicamp as previously scheduled.
Deshaun Watson says he wants to be a Denver Bronco, according to Kareem Jackson@ReemBoi25 joined @AqibTalib21 on today's episode of Catchin’ Fades with the latest pic.twitter.com/H4DYnH6eWq— The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) June 9, 2021
Jackson also claims Watson told him to tell the Broncos' front office that he was interested in playing for them when the cornerback chose to sign Denver over Houston in free agency during the 2019 offseason.
"Listen, man, tell them I want to be in Denver," Jackson said Watson told him at the time of the deal.
Watson asked the Texans for a trade in January amid the team's handling of its search.
Two months later, the quarterback had the first of 23 lawsuits filed against him, which includes 22 that are still active, alleging sexual assault and inappropriate behavior committed by Watson.