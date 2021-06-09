Ex-Airline Employee Arrested For Trespassing, Boarding Flight In Charlotte

A former airline employee was arrested Tuesday (June 9) after reportedly breaching security at Charlotte Douglas International Airport and and boarding a flight to Mexico.

Shortly after takeoff, passengers on American Airlines Flight 881 to Cancun were shocked when they heard the pilot announce the plane was returning to the airport. They were told there was an issue with the wing, but it wasn't until the plane landed and law enforcement boarded that they realized the problem was much different, WCNC reports.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested 40-year-old Narada Wilson, a former employee of Piedmont Airlines. He reportedly breached security and entered a passenger terminal without authorization before boarding the flight using a valid boarding pass. Once the flight crew were notified of the situation, the plane was diverted back to CLT.

A representative for the airport issued a statement following Wilson's arrest.

"Earlier [Tuesday], a former airline employee was observed by a badged employee bypassing the security process and gaining illegal entry to the secure side of the airport," the statement read. "Airport security responded and began a search for an individual."

The statement continued, "The airline was notified and the aircraft returned to CLT where the person was taken into custody. CLT is working with our law enforcement and airline partners as the investigation continues."

A statement from American Airlines said the remaining passengers departed the airport around 10:40 a.m. to Cancun, following a maintenance inspection and security sweep. CMPD officers and K9s inspected the area prior to the flight to ensure passenger safety.

Wilson was charged with trespass upon airport property and taken into custody at Mecklenburg County Sheriff's office. Federal charges could be pending following an investigation by the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.