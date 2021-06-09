Louisiana Lottery Officials Say To Check Your Mega Millions Tickets

Most people have dreamed of what they would do if they won the lottery. New home or car, maybe even pay off some loans.

But what if you've tried your hand at the lottery so often that it's basically become a habit that you don't even think about anymore. Maybe you bought your daily ticket and went on with your day, not even bothering to immediately check it.

Well, if you purchased a Mega Millions lottery ticket from a store in Crowley, you may want to check the numbers sooner rather than later.

Louisiana Lottery officials said a lucky customer who recently bought a Mega Millions ticket from the Cuccio's Food Mart could be $30,000 richer, according to KATC. The winning ticket matched four white balls during Tuesday's drawing (June 8), along with the Mega Ball and Megaplier 3X. The numbers drawn were 9, 22, 39, 41 and 54 and the Mega Ball drawn was number 19.

To see the numbers for each drawing, check the lottery website here.

One lucky winner in Illinois managed to match all five numbers and the Mega Ball during Tuesday's drawing, winning the life-changing jackpot of $56 million. The last time someone won a Mega Millions jackpot was on May 21, with a huge win of $515 million.