Michigan Police Uncover 'Highly Elaborate THC Extraction Lab' Inside Home

Michigan State Police discovered a butane lab inside of a Clinton Township home.

According to FOX 2, on Tuesday (June 8), police executed a search warrant where they uncovered a "highly elaborate THC extraction lab."

Michigan State Police posted on Twitter that they had received a tip of a butane lab on the 33000 block of Cheryl Street. After receiving the tip, the County of Macomb Enforcement Team issued the search warrant.

In a photo the police posted on social media, you can see the lab setup before the Oakland County Hazmat Team removed the equipment. The lab included vats, beakers, burners, pressure dials, and scales.

Fire officials that assisted with the decontamination process of the lab said if the equipment would have exploded, "it would have destroyed the garage along with damaging the neighboring residences."

Along with the lab equipment, 10 marijuana plants, approximately 30 pounds of suspected marijuana, and a handgun were seized.

Police say one suspect was transported to the Clinton Township Police Department for an interview and processing. He was released and is pending further charges.