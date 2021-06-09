Michigan Woman Wins $361K In Fast Cash Jackpot Lottery Game

A St. Clair County woman won a jackpot of $361,184 from the Jackpot Slots Fast Cash Michigan Lottery game.

The lucky 74-year-old describes winning the jackpot as a "gift from God."

According to WDIV 4, the woman said she likes playing the Fast Cash games.

She bought the lotto ticket from Deluxe Party Store in Richmond. The woman said, "I scanned the ticket right after I purchased it, and a message came up saying I need to visit a Lottery office. I thought the machine was broken, so I called one of the employees over who told me the message meant I had won big."

"When I asked how much I had won, he looked the ticket over and said: 'The jackpot!' We were both so excited. We couldn't believe it," she added.

The woman plans to use the money to buy a new car and help her family.

If interested in participating in other Michigan Lotterys, the next Mega Millions drawing is estimated to be worth $20 million. The numbers will be pulled on Friday, June 11, at 8 p.m.

For more information on the Michigan Lottery, you can check out the official Michigan Lottery website. You will also find instant tickets on the website, featured raffles, and plenty of other online lottery games.