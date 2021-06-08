Michigan Woman Claims $1.1 Million Lottery Prize From Scratch Off Ticket

A woman is now a million dollars richer after claiming a $1 million prize from a Michigan Lottery instant game.

The lucky woman won the top prize in the $1,000 a Week for Life game. She purchased the scratch-off ticket at the Admiral gas station in Swartz Creek.

According to ABC 12, she decided to accept the one-time lump-sum prize of $1.1 million instead of $52,000 in annual payments.

The woman said she likes to play the $2 scratch-off games. "I usually buy three at a time but decided to grab a couple extra this time, and it paid off. I've told my family that I won and feel like I'm living in a dream."

She said she is going to invest the money she won.

Photo: Getty Images