This Is Kentucky's Favorite TV Show

By Ginny Reese

June 9, 2021

Hand of man pointing remote control at working television screen
Photo: Photo: Getty Images

It's an age-old tradition to gather around the TV and watch your favorite show. There's something comforting about watching your favorite show, too. It's almost like saying hello to an old friend.

Some television shows are more loved than others.

Zippia conducted a study to determine which shows were loved most by which states. To do this, the website looked at the 100 highest ranked shows from IMDB and then referenced Google Trends data from the past 12 months.

Friends seemed to come out on top as the most-loved show. 12 states spent their time watching it. Friends was also the only show on the list that began airing in the 90s.

The second-most watched show was The Umbrella Academy, being the favorite of four states.

According to the study, "The other 28 TV shows only showed up as a favorite in 1 or 2 states."

So what show is Kentucky's favorite?

According to Zippia, Kentucky's favorite TV show is Chicago Fire.

What shows were Kentucky's neighbors watching?

Tennessee, Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois all binged Friends. West Virginia was watching Virgin River, and Virginia loves Suits. Fittingly enough, Missouri's favorite show was Ozarks, which is a show about a family who relocated to the Missouri Ozarks.

