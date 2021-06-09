Feedback

This Kentucky Restaurant Sells Margaritas In Towers

By Ginny Reese

June 9, 2021

Hey all you Margarita lovers out there... have I got a treat for you.

One Kentucky restaurant sells towers of margaritas, reported WLKY.

The restaurant, called Taco City, is located in Louisville and Middletown.

You'll definitely need to bring some friends along to help finish it all. Each margarita tower holds 88 ounces, which is the equivalent of about 10 margaritas.

The towers are so big that you can't even order one alone. The restaurant only allows guests to order one if there are at least two other people with you.

There are nine different margarita flavors to choose from. There are the classics, and some wilder flavors, too, like "rainbow" and banana cherry.

The margaritas are only served on the rocks, they do not come frozen or blended.

The margaritas cost $36 each.

For those who aren't interested in ordering a giant 10-margarita tower, there are other options as well, like margarita flights.

There are tons of food options to pair your margaritas with as well, such as tacos, chips and dip, nachos, burritos, tortas, and much more.

Click here to check out the restaurant's menu.

You can visit Taco City at 1283 Bardstown Road.

