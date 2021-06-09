Video Shows Deer On The Loose In Georgia Grocery Store
By Kelly Fisher
June 9, 2021
Oh, deer!
Georgia grocery shoppers got an unexpected surprise when a woodland creature made its way into a South Fulton Publix store, south of Atlanta.
It happened at the Cascade Road location on Monday (June 7).
And, of course, the runaway deer that caused a frenzy was captured on video, which was shared with Fox 5 Atlanta.
One of the shoppers described the "shocking" moment to the news station.
"It was just shocking, like why is there a deer inside of a grocery store?" Adrianne Dowdy, who stood in line at the deli counter when it happened, told Fox 5 Atlanta. "Initially, people were freaking out, people were running, like nobody wants to get run over by a deer…Next thing you know, it was running in my direction so I ran to the side…This is Atlanta, so how did a deer get over here, you know? I didn’t think it was a woody area.”
Luckily, South Fulton Fire & Rescue crews responded and managed to shoo the deer from the store — with the help of barricaded shopping carts — within 10 to 15 minutes. Publix spokespeople haven't commented publicly on its unusual customer as of midday Wednesday (June 9).
SUPERMARKET SWEEP: A deer somehow got into an Atlanta Metro Publix, sending customers running for cover. Employees had to call the fire department to get it out.— Rob DiRienzo (@RobDiRienzo) June 8, 2021
Coming up at 10 and 11 on @FOX5Atlanta - where officials think it came from. pic.twitter.com/JDs1VwPR6q