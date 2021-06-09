Feedback

Video Shows Deer On The Loose In Georgia Grocery Store

By Kelly Fisher

June 9, 2021

the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide Insurance - Round Two
Photo: Getty Images

Oh, deer!

Georgia grocery shoppers got an unexpected surprise when a woodland creature made its way into a South Fulton Publix store, south of Atlanta.

It happened at the Cascade Road location on Monday (June 7).

And, of course, the runaway deer that caused a frenzy was captured on video, which was shared with Fox 5 Atlanta.

One of the shoppers described the "shocking" moment to the news station.

"It was just shocking, like why is there a deer inside of a grocery store?" Adrianne Dowdy, who stood in line at the deli counter when it happened, told Fox 5 Atlanta. "Initially, people were freaking out, people were running, like nobody wants to get run over by a deer…Next thing you know, it was running in my direction so I ran to the side…This is Atlanta, so how did a deer get over here, you know? I didn’t think it was a woody area.”

Luckily, South Fulton Fire & Rescue crews responded and managed to shoo the deer from the store — with the help of barricaded shopping carts — within 10 to 15 minutes. Publix spokespeople haven't commented publicly on its unusual customer as of midday Wednesday (June 9).

Chat About Video Shows Deer On The Loose In Georgia Grocery Store

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.