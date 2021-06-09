WATCH: Louisiana Woman's Viral Video Documents Inspiring Journey

Throughout the video, Mansell documents the progress she makes as she climbs around 2,000 feet in elevation, a feat she claims she wouldn't have been able to meet even six months ago, KPLC reports.

"Well, part of it was because I was about 35 pounds heavier, six months ago, and so I've been on this weight loss journey and health journey," she said. "I'm not as concerned with the numbers on the scale more as how my overall body feels and where I'm going in the long run."

Like many people around Lake Charles, Mansell has gone through many changes over the past year. That's what makes the ending of her video so meaningful as she gets emotional at the top of the trail.

"Part of that change is that I've had to learn to do things on my own, and to be on my own in a lot of ways, and to be able to accomplish something that seems so huge, really impacted me in that moment, and made me feel that there is nothing in this world that can stop me from achieving my goals."