Wisconsin Couple Bypass Rules On Pride Flag, Use Rainbow Lights On House

A gay couple in Wisconsin has found a loophole after their local homeowner's association had them remove their pride flag from their porch.

Memo Fachino, 35, and his husband Lance Mier, 36, were told to remove the flag from their porch after new rules were put in place for their neighborhood.

The couple posted about the loophole on Reddit, and the post has gone viral.

In the post, they explained why the new rules were made and did not feel the rule change is an "attack" on them personally. "Due to some neighbors flying BLM flags, Thin blue line flags, and other opinion flags, our HOA decided last month that we’re only allowed to fly the USA flag, and nothing else."

They added that someone had reported their pride flag, and they were asked to take it down. So, the couple decided to go with something "a little less subtle" than their flag.

"Looking through our new rules, we noticed that removable lights are permitted without restriction, so... we bought 6 colored flood lights, and we washed our house in pride colors."

They had thousands of comments supporting their loophole findings and edited the post to thank everyone for their support.

