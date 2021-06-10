6 Ohio Lake Towns Among The Best In The U.S.

One of the best ways to enjoy the summer is by getting out on a lake, and Ohio is home to some of the best lake towns in the U.S.

In fact, one of them even cracked the Top 10.

That’s according to Stacker, a data journalism hub that sought the 46 best lake towns in the U.S. with the help of information from WalletHub. Each town was ranked based on its affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life, Stacker explained.

So, which lake towns are the best in Ohio?

Here are the best ones, and what Stacker says about them:

No. 42: Lorain, Ohio

“Along Lake Erie in Northeast Ohio, Lorain is part of Greater Cleveland and just 30 miles from the city center. With nearby Mill Hollow Bacon Woods Park inland and the Lorain Harbor Lighthouse and beautiful Lakeview Park on the coast, residents and vacationers have plenty of nature access—particularly in the summer months.”

No. 37: Ashtabula, Ohio

“Ashtabula, situated to Cleveland's northeast, lies on the edge of Lake Erie and at the mouth of the Ashtabula River. Once a critical part of the Underground Railroad, the city has since become one of the important port cities along the lake. Residents can check out the Hubbard House Underground Railroad or Ashtabula Maritime Museum and spend a day at Walnut Beach.”

No. 33: Oregon, Ohio

“Oregon sits on Lake Erie and is a suburb of Toledo. The industrial town of 20,000 is home to one of the last remaining ’50s-style drive-ins; the Sundance Kid Drive-In plays two different movies on two screens. For families looking to get out of the car and keep their eyes on nature, Maumee Bay State Parks sits on the north coast with public links Eagle’s Landing Golf Club nearby.”

No. 24: Vermilion, Ohio

“On the south shore of Lake Erie and 40 miles west of Cleveland, Vermillion proclaims itself “A Small Town on a Great Lake” (and previously was known as “Village of Lake Captains”). The historic port now offers popular vacation destinations like the Lake Erie Shores & Islands, and residents enjoy a top-notch school system and festivals and events like the Woolybear Festival and Historic SummerFare.”

No. 14: Bay Village, Ohio

“The sliver of northern Ohio just west of Cleveland starts off the top 10 countdown. Bay Village’s parks, Bay Boat Club, and top public schools are some ingredients for a favorable destination among families and seniors. The small-town feel is only strengthened by a park at its center containing the Lake Erie Nature and Science Center, as well as a beach and local favorite eatery Vento la Trattoria.”

No. 8: Rocky River, Ohio

“Nine miles west of Cleveland is Rocky River, Ohio, is a town of 20,000 ranked #21 by Niche in the entire state for best suburbs. Its namesake river is its eastern border, and within city limits, families will find a dozen churches, a robust public library system, and nearby Memphis Kiddie Park.”

