Bleachers Drop Official Version Of 'How Dare You Want More'

By Ginny Reese

June 10, 2021

Special Screening Of 20th Century Fox's "Love, Simon" - Performance
Photo: Getty Images

Jack Antonoff's Bleachers have released their official version of their new song, "How Dare You Want More."

The song is featured on their upcoming album, Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, which is due out on July 30.

Bleachers originally debuted the song at the end of May on The Tonight Show.

Along with the release of the studio version of the song, Bleachers also released a special live-in-studio performance clip which was filmed during the actual recording of the song.

Antonoff said in a statement about the song:

"Over the past few years I found out things about my family that challenged some of the myths of our structure. I’ve felt rage, fear, darkness etc. around it, but at the end of the day what I am left with is that everybody wants a little more and going out there and trying to get it is something that can produce a lot of shame in people. So … how dare you want more? How dare you go out and get what you want? How do you ask for it when you’re not sure if you even deserve it? It’s an easy song to write about the people in my life and the hardest thing to do to oneself."

Check out the special live-in-studio performance clip below.

Bleachers

Chat About Bleachers Drop Official Version Of 'How Dare You Want More'

