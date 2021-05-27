During the past year, artists performing on late shows did so remotely, while the episode recorded without an audience. On Wednesday (May 26), not only did Bleachers play inside The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon studio, in front of a live audience, but they also debuted a new song called "How Dare You Want More," which you can watch above.

Jack Antonoff and his band had a lot of fun playing the upbeat track, which featured not one, but two saxophones, and audience engagement — something that somehow seems foreign and familiar at the same time.

"How Dare You Want More" is the fourth offering off Bleachers' upcoming album Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, following lead single "Stop Making This Hurt," "45," and their Bruce Springsteen collaboration "Chinatown." The new album is slated for a July 30 release via RCA and can be pre-ordered here.

Bleachers plan to take their new material on the road this fall. Check out a full list of tour dates below.

Bleachers ‘Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night’ Fall 2021 Tour Dates

9/11 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Shadow of the City

9/12 - New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

9/13 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

9/15 - Columbus, OH @ Express Live

9/17 - Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

9/18 - Newport, KY @ Ovation

9/22 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

9/23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann

9/24 - Washington, DC @ Anthem

9/25 - New York, NY @ Gov Ball

9/28 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewery Company

9/29 - Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live

10/3 - New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore

10/5 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

10/6 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

10/11 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

10/13 - San Diego, CA @ Humphrey's

10/15 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

10/16 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

10/19 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO

10/20 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

10/22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

10/23 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

10/24 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown

10/26 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore

10/27 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

10/28 - Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

10/30 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room

10/31 - Detroit, MI @ Fillmore

11/2 - St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

11/3 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

11/4 - Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

11/6 - Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University at XL Live

Photo: Getty Images