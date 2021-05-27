Bleachers Debut New Song 'How Dare You Want More' On 'Tonight Show': Watch
By Katrina Nattress
May 27, 2021
During the past year, artists performing on late shows did so remotely, while the episode recorded without an audience. On Wednesday (May 26), not only did Bleachers play inside The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon studio, in front of a live audience, but they also debuted a new song called "How Dare You Want More," which you can watch above.
Jack Antonoff and his band had a lot of fun playing the upbeat track, which featured not one, but two saxophones, and audience engagement — something that somehow seems foreign and familiar at the same time.
"How Dare You Want More" is the fourth offering off Bleachers' upcoming album Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, following lead single "Stop Making This Hurt," "45," and their Bruce Springsteen collaboration "Chinatown." The new album is slated for a July 30 release via RCA and can be pre-ordered here.
Bleachers plan to take their new material on the road this fall. Check out a full list of tour dates below.
Bleachers ‘Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night’ Fall 2021 Tour Dates
9/11 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Shadow of the City
9/12 - New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
9/13 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
9/15 - Columbus, OH @ Express Live
9/17 - Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
9/18 - Newport, KY @ Ovation
9/22 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
9/23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann
9/24 - Washington, DC @ Anthem
9/25 - New York, NY @ Gov Ball
9/28 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewery Company
9/29 - Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live
10/3 - New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore
10/5 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues
10/6 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
10/11 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
10/13 - San Diego, CA @ Humphrey's
10/15 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
10/16 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
10/19 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO
10/20 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
10/22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
10/23 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
10/24 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown
10/26 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore
10/27 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
10/28 - Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
10/30 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room
10/31 - Detroit, MI @ Fillmore
11/2 - St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
11/3 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
11/4 - Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
11/6 - Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University at XL Live
Photo: Getty Images